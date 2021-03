Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will sign legislation abolishing the death penalty in the state on Wednesday.

According to the public schedule of the governor, Northam is expected to sign the legislation around 2 p.m.

Northam will sign the measure at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia.

