Governor Northam announces pay raises for state troopers, officers in Virginia’s largest-ever public safety investment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a proposed two-year budget that will include the largest investment in public safety in Virginia’s history.

In the proposal, Virginia state troopers, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers would be receiving pay increases.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” said Northam. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible.”

Under the new proposal, newly-sworn state troopers would receive a 7.7% pay raise.

The starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25% in the proposal, as well as the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials being increased by approximately 20%.

The budget will also include significant funding to address pay compression and provide more raises to a range of targeted officers and sworn personnel.

“I want to thank Governor Northam for continuing to prioritize Virginia law enforcement,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle. “The bonuses and pay raises given to public safety officials every year during the Governor’s term have boosted morale and changed lives. This announcement comes just in time for the holidays and will mean so much to all of the officers and their families.”

The governor made the announcement at the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial in Richmond.