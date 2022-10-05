BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After the approval of a disaster declaration by President Biden opened up federal funds for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin thanked FEMA for granting some of the commonwealth’s requests for aid.

After flash floods and landslides ripped through Southwest Virginia, Youngkin’s office received estimates of damage from state officials before submitting them for FEMA evaluation.

“I would like to thank FEMA for approving Virginia’s request for federal assistance,” Youngkin said in a news release. “While we await the decision on our request for Individual Assistance to support the residents that were impacted, we are grateful to have this assistance to help us restore infrastructure and services in the impacted areas. As Governor, I will continue to do everything we can to support these communities.”

FEMA opened applications for two specific assistance forms:

Public Assistance – Local, state and non-profit organizations can apply for 75% reimbursement of infrastructure repair, emergency or debris removal costs.

Hazard Mitigation – State and local agencies can apply for 75% reimbursement of projects to prevent future flooding.

The release added that the full process of each program could take years and that the commonwealth is still holding out for individual assistance to residents that were impacted by the July floods.