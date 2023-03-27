RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — On Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation to support Virginians with developmental disabilities and ensure they have access to tools necessary for their success.

A release from Youngkin’s office said he signed three different bills that focus on making work and education more flexible and transparent for those with developmental disabilities and their families.

HB 1963/SB 945 directs the Department of Medical Assistance Services to work on amending the Family and Individual Supports, Community Living and Building Independence waivers to “provide greater financial flexibility to individuals with developmental disabilities who are receiving waiver services,” the release states.

HB 1554/SB 943 requires every public high school in Virginia to publicly identify on its website the faculty member(s) responsible for special education transition planning and coordination. HB 1554 was patroned by Del. Emily Brewer, according to the release.

“Signing HB1554 into law means that the transition process will be more transparent for parents as they navigate special education services,” said Brewer. “Identifying the coordinator for each school will ensure parents know who their navigator is. As State Chair of the Commission on Youth, this legislation was part of our priority agenda for special education service coordination. I want to thank Governor Youngkin for signing HB1554 and I know he understands the positive impact this will have for Virginia parents.”

Lastly, SB 1430 requires the Department of Education to create a stakeholder workgroup that will “make recommendations on reducing barriers to and improving the access of paid work-based learning experiences for English language learner students,” the release states.

“The bills I’m signing today will improve the lives of so many Virginians, including those with developmental disabilities, who contribute so much to the culture and success of our vibrant Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “We must continue to strive to equip our students with the skills to compete and education is such an important part of that process.”