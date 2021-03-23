Gov. Northam easing Virginia’s coronavirus restrictions in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam is announcing at a Tuesday afternoon press conference that he will ease some of Virginia’s coronavirus restrictions in April.

Ahead of Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Northam’s spokesperson Alena Yarmosky told 8News that the updated executive order will impact entertainment venues, recreational sports, social gatherings and graduations.

Northam is removing the 1,000-spectator cap for outdoor entertainment venues, leaving just the 30 percent occupancy limit. For indoor venues, he is increasing the maximum from 250 to 500 people.

As for recreational sports, including high school athletics, Northam is still limiting both indoor and outdoor venues to 30 percent capacity. However, a maximum of 500 spectators will now be allowed outdoors and 100 people indoors. That’s an increase from the current 250 person cap outdoors and the 25 person limit indoors.

One reason Northam said they were expanding capacity at these outdoor venues is because they have the space to spread people out.

The governor is also updating social gathering restrictions, which apply to weddings. Moving forward, indoor events will be limited to 50 people instead of 10. Outdoors, the cap will be increased from 25 to 100 people.

This updated executive order also formalizes preliminary guidance on college and high school graduations that Northam released last week. The new guidelines say outdoor graduations will be capped at 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue’s capacity, whichever is less. Events held indoors will have stricter guidelines, only allowing 500 people or 30 percent occupancy. Masks and social distancing will still be required.

However, Northam reminded Virginias they need to wear masks at these events and follow other coronavirus safety guidelines.

These new restriction changes will take effect at midnight on April 1.

The changes are being announced as 1 in 4 Virginians have had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Virginia’s vaccine czar Dr. Danny Avula told 8News on Monday that the state is expected to have enough vaccines for every adult before President Joe Biden’s goal.