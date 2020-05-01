Gov. Northam to detail “what comes next” for Virginia on Monday

The governor spent Friday's press conference giving updates on data, with a promise for next steps in the state on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he’ll reveal more plans for the state next week.

In his press conference on Friday, the governor pointed to statewide data surrounding testing, hospitalizations and personal protective equipment. He detailed the efforts from his administration over the last few months to increase testing and PPE to slow the spread of COVID-19 through the state.

“We said from the beginning that our goal was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, we have done that,” he said. “We have said from the beginning that we need a consistent supply of PPE, we have gotten that.

“Everyone wants to know what comes next. We’ll talk more about that on Monday.”

Northam said that a few weeks ago, it was taking 2 or 3 days for case numbers to double, but now it's taking 9 or 10 days for cases to double. — WJHL (@WJHL11) May 1, 2020

Northam reported the state recorded 5,000 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and more than 5,800 people on Thursday. He also said that the state is acquiring three machines that will be able to sterilize 240,000 masks per day.

He urged Virginians to consider the Commonwealth’s measures next to those of other states – What many states are calling “Phase 1” of reopening looks like the state of Virginia today, he said.

Where other states are opening beaches for exercise as part of their phase 1 reopening plan, Virginia has been allowing access to beaches for weeks, he explained.

Northam said that his administration is also doing everything to ramp up testing. He continued that plans to allow doctors to perform COVID-19 tests are unfurling, and doctors should expect guidance from the state to perform outpatient testing in the next week.

He said that because the state can support more broad testing, his administration is expanding guidance for testing.



"Doctors if you have a patient who has the symptoms and meet the criteria, we want you to please get them tested." — WJHL (@WJHL11) May 1, 2020

Northam’s next press conference will be held on Monday at 2 p.m.

