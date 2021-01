Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Ralph Northam has tweeted that he has issued a state of emergency in Virginia due to the ongoing protests in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Northam has also, at the request of city officials with Alexandria and Arlington, a curfew has been instituted from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.