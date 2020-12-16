Gov. Northam declares State of Emergency in Virginia due to winter weather

(WFXR) — In order to prepare and coordinate Virginia’s response to a winter storm, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday.

According to Executive Order 73 — which was issued on Tuesday, Dec. 15 — the anticipated effects of this situation constitute a disaster as described in the code of Virginia.

RELATED: Closures, cancellations, and postponements announced across southwest and central Virginia due to winter weather

By declaring this state of emergency, Northam’s executive order is directing state and local governments to render appropriate assistance to prepare for the winter weather, alleviate any resulting conditions, and implement recovery and mitigation operations in order to return impacted areas to the conditions they were in before the winter weather.

Northam ordered the following actions in order to deploy all public resources and appropriate preparedness, response, and recovery measures:

“Implementation by state agencies of the Commonwealth of Virginia Emergency Operations Plan, as amended, along with other appropriate state plans.

Activation of the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the Virginia Emergency Support Team, as directed by the State Coordinator of Emergency Management, to coordinate the provision of assistance to state, local, and tribal governments and to facilitate emergency services assignments to other agencies.

Authorization for the heads of executive branch agencies, on behalf of their regulatory boards as appropriate, and with the concurrence of their Cabinet Secretary, to waive any state requirement or regulation, and enter into contracts without regard to normal procedures or formalities, and without regard to application or permit fees or royalties. All waivers issued by agencies shall be posted on their websites.

Activation of § 59.1-525 et seq. of the Code related to price gouging.

Activation of the Virginia National Guard to State Active Duty.

Authorization of a maximum of $350,000.00 in state sum sufficient funds for state and local government mission assignments and state response and recovery operations authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management allowable by The Stafford Act, 42 U.S.C. § 5121 et seq. Included in this authorization is $250,000.00 for the Department of Military Affairs, if it is called to State Active Duty.”

RELATED: Localities prep for winter weather’s arrival on Wednesday

This executive order will remain in full force and effect from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15, 2021, unless amended or rescinded sooner.

You can read the full copy of Executive Order 37 by following this link.

Latest Stories