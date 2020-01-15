Gov. Northam declares emergency, bans weapons from Capitol grounds ahead of gun rights rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday declared a state of emergency and banned weapons from Capitol Square in Richmond ahead of a gun rights rally planned for Monday.

Northam said law enforcement intelligence analysts have identified “credible, serious threats” of violence, including malicious plans by out-of-state militias and hate groups.

“We’re seeing threats of violence. We’re seeing threats of armed confrontation and assault on our capitol,” the governor said during a briefing.

The state of emergency for Richmond will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. All weapons, including firearms, sticks, bats, chains, and projectiles, are prohibited from Capitol grounds during that time.

“No one wants another incident like the one we saw in Charlottesville in 2017,” the governor said. “We will not allow that mayhem and violence to happen here.”

We have received credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies of threats of violence surrounding the demonstration planned for Monday, January 20. This includes extremist rhetoric similar to what has been seen before major incidents, such as Charlottesville in 2017. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 15, 2020

Northam called on the organizers of Monday’s rally, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, to disavow the threats of violence, adding that he believes the organizers have good intentions with the rally.

Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary Settle said law enforcement expects “a substantial crowd side” in Richmond.

“Our public safety mission is to maintain the peace and uphold the law so that Virginians can have their say and rally at their capitol on Monday in a safe and secure environment,” Settle said.

“Violence will not be tolerated,” he added. “And if that is your group’s or your intention on Monday, then you’re not welcome.”

Northam asked people to avoid downtown Richmond on Monday and encouraged non-essential personnel not to go to work. He pointed out that Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday for state employees.

This comes as Northam and his fellow Democrats, who now have control of the state Senate and House of Delegates, are advancing several gun-control bills. Hundreds of towns, cities, and counties across Virginia have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” in opposition to potential new gun restrictions.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.