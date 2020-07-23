Get your shopping list ready. This year’s Virginia sales tax holiday is August 7-9

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is coming up and News Channel 11 has all the information you need to get the most out of your shopping trip.

The 3-day holiday spans the first full weekend in August this year: Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9. Shoppers all over Virginia can save money by not having to pay sales tax on certain items purchased. You can even take advantage of these deals online.

Look up your current sales tax rate at this link.

What items are eligible?