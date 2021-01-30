Mount Rogers Health District warns community of rabies-positive animals in Galax

GALAX, Va. (WJHL) — Mount Rogers Health District announced Saturday that after an attack on an animal control officer, a gray fox has tested positive for rabies.

The incident occurred at the 900 block of W. Stuart Dr., and the health district also warned the public that the fox had fought with a skunk in the area, creating the possibility of “disease reservoirs.”

Rabies is infectious once symptoms appear, and the health department urged community members to ensure their pets’ and livestock vaccines are up-to-date.

The public was asked to contact the Galax City Health Department at 276-236-6127 to report any possible contacts — by humans or pets — with the fox.