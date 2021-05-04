Friends, neighbors of Noah Trout breathe sigh of relief after safe return to family

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – While investigators continue to figure out a motive for the abduction of Noah Trout, friends and neighbors are exhaling after Noah’s safe return to his family.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said the words everyone was waiting to hear – Noah has been found safe.

“I could breathe now,” said Janet Millirons, wife of the sheriff in Giles County. “Actually, I went over and grabbed a cupcake because I’ve been looking at them all day, but I haven’t felt like eating.”

News Channel 11’s sister station, WFXR News, was at the sheriff’s office all day, awaiting word about Noah’s safety.

Authorities say a stranger walked out of the front door of Riverview Baptist Church and left with two-year-old Noah Trout.

Church member Frank Longrie siad, “Our ushers, basically we shut down the church, shut down all the cars leaving.”

Sunday’s events broke Longrie’s heart.

“It was pretty emotional for me because I got grandkids,” he said. “And don’t mess with my grandkids.”

He, like many in his congregation, is happy that Noah is now safe. Neighbors say that the church is one of the largest in Giles County. They also have several security cameras.

Members say they have protocols in place in case of an emergency.

Those protocols are likely to change.