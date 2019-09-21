Four dead after car crashes at Norfolk International Airport in Virginia

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) – Police say four people are dead after the car they were driving in hit a tree and caught fire at the Norfolk International Airport.



Reports say the crash happened at around 1:00 a.m.

According to investigators, the car was traveling on Norview Avenue and heading toward the departures area of the airport when it ran off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.



All four people died at the scene. Police are working to identify the victims.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay updated with News Channel 11 on-air and online as we learn more.



