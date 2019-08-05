Foundation to give $2,000 to each Virginia, Kentucky Blackjewel miner who registered in ‘immediate-need’ databases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia-based foundation has announced more than $1 million of support for Blackjewel coal miners who have been impacted by the company’s bankruptcy.

The Richard and Leslie Gilliam Foundation will give $2,000 to 537 miners in Wise County in Virginia and Letcher and Harlan counties in Kentucky who registered in “immediate need” databases that were set up by local entities in those counties. In a separate announcement, the foundation said it will also assist miners in Harlan, Bell, Leslie, and Knox counties in Kentucky.

According to WYMT, those registered in a database by the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Office in Lebanon, Virginia are eligible and can contact the office for more information.

Another database was created for Kentucky miners in Letcher, Perry, and Knott counties. If you were already in this database, you are eligible and should go to the Letcher County Rec Center Tuesday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for more information.

For miners in Harlan, Bell, Leslie, and Knox counties, a database was established by Harlan County CAA.

The Gilliam Foundation was created by Richard and Leslie Gilliam in 2010 after they sold their company Cumberland Resources, a coal company that had operations in Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.