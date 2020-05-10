Fort Blackmore VFD search and recover 5 missing hikers near Devil’s Bathtub

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – The Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department took to social media Sunday to announced they had found five missing hikers in the Devil’s Bathtub area around 2 o’clock Sunday morning.

Members of the Fort Blackmore VFD began searching for the five missing hikers late Saturday night, saying on a social media post that the hikers seemed to have gone hiking too late and when it got dark, they had gotten lost.

When the hikers were found around 2 a.m. Sunday, they were reportedly freezing, so first responders built them a fire to warm up.

“Everyone was OK,” officials reported.

Members of the Norton Fire and Rescue also assisted on the search, officials said.