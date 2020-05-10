Fort Blackmore VFD search and recover 5 missing hikers near Devil’s Bathtub

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – The Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department took to social media Sunday to announced they had found five missing hikers in the Devil’s Bathtub area around 2 o’clock Sunday morning.

Members of the Fort Blackmore VFD began searching for the five missing hikers late Saturday night, saying on a social media post that the hikers seemed to have gone hiking too late and when it got dark, they had gotten lost.

When the hikers were found around 2 a.m. Sunday, they were reportedly freezing, so first responders built them a fire to warm up.

“Everyone was OK,” officials reported.

Members of the Norton Fire and Rescue also assisted on the search, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss