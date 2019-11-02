Former VSP agent sentenced to 2 years in prison

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A former Virginia State Police agent accused of having sex with informants and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation is going to prison.

According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Shade Workman was sentenced to two years in prison yesterday in Abingdon.

Workman was convicted earlier this year of bribery, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent.

Investigators say Workman solicited and received sexual favors from confidential informants in exchange for helping them with pending criminal cases. They also say Workman threatened lengthy prison terms for those reluctant to have relations with him.

He previously was the commander of the Tazewell County high-intensity drug task force.