Former Virginia Gov. McAuliffe files paperwork to run but says no decision made

FILE – In this March 1, 2020 file photo former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe walks up to the stage as he prepares to introduce Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, during a campaign rally in Norfolk, Va. McAuliffe has filed paperwork to run for his old job next year but says he’s still hasn’t made an official decision yet. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed paperwork to run for his old job next year, but says he’s still hasn’t made a decision yet.

McAuliffe filed paperwork with the Virginia State Board of Elections on Wednesday listing himself as a Democratic candidate for governor.

But his spokesman, Brennan Bilberry, said McAuliffe won’t made an official decision to run until after the November election.

Bilberry said the new filing was done for accounting and legal reasons.

McAuliffe has been toying with a possible run for months while raising money through his old political action committee.