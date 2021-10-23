Former President Obama is campaigning with McAuliffe today at VCU

At around 11:30 a.m. a crowd began to gather for the rally. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama is attending a rally with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at Virginia Commonwealth University this afternoon.

The event with Obama will take place at The Compass from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are required to attend due to limited space. A little before 11:30 a.m. a crowd already started to gather.

Just hours before the event, the former president endorsed 21 other Virginia Democrats running for office.



People began to gather around the main stage just before 11:30 p.m. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Streets around the area of the rally have been closed off. Below is a map of the traffic restrictions but you can find full details here.

The rally will take place between noon and 3 p.m. on Oct. 23, but these traffic restrictions will take place before and after the event. (Graphic from the Richmond Police Department)

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is also holding a statewide bus tour today. They will be making stops in Hanover, Richmond, Midlothian and Glenn Allen.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates throughout the day.