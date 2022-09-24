POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Powhatan High School band director is now facing eight sex-related charges as he waits for his next hearing in October.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Andrew Clinton Snead in June. He was initially charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial/supervisory relationship.

Snead — a former band director at the high school, according to a Longwood University publication — has been charged with seven more sex-related counts since his initial arrest, four in Powhatan Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and five in Powhatan Circuit Court.

In a Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court docket call on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Snead waived his right to a preliminary hearing on three of the charges. The fourth charge was dropped.

Those three charges were certified to the grand jury and will join Snead’s other five charges in the Powhatan Circuit Court.

Snead has been indicted on a total of eight felonies, seven counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and one for solicitation of child pornography., and the case has been moved to circuit court.

A trial date for Snead’s remaining indictments will be seat during a Powhatan Circuit Court session on Oct. 11.