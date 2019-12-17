Food City donates $25K to Feeding America Southwest Virginia for new cargo van

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A generous donation will help an area non-profit deliver meals to children in Southwest Virginia.

Tuesday afternoon, Food City’s Founder and CEO Steve Smith presented a $25,000 check to Feeding America Southwest Virginia to help purchase a new cargo van.

The donation will directly help the non-profit expand its children’s feeding program, said President and CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia Pamela Irvine.

“This donation will go toward the purchase of a vehicle that will carry hot, nutritious meals for the first time from our facility here in Abingdon for Feeding America Southwest Virginia to after-school, and summer feeding sites for children,” Irvine said. “We’re excited about the fact that we’re able to offer, for the first time in our history, hot nutritious meals for children.”

Irvine added that the van will allow them to add at least ten after-school or summer feeding sites to its current program.

She also said that the non-profit will unveil the van, along with some renovations to their Abingdon facility, in February 2020.