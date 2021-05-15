Flags to be flown at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday, May 14, Governor Ralph Northam has issued a flag order for all United States of American flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday for Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The order applies to flags flown over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings.
The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, May 15, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
President Biden also issued a Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag in observance of the day.