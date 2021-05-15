Flags to be flown at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday, May 14, Governor Ralph Northam has issued a flag order for all United States of American flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The order applies to flags flown over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings.

https://twitter.com/VaCapitolPolice/status/1393286830137745412

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, May 15, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

President Biden also issued a Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag in observance of the day.