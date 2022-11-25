NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a Dollar General in Norton, Virginia on Friday.

According to Chief Todd Lagow, the Norton Fire Department was alerted to a fire at the Dollar General on Park Avenue in Norton just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Black smoke was reportedly coming from inside the store, and when the fire department arrived, all customers and staff had already evacuated the building, according to Lagow.

Through an investigation by Norton firefighters, it was determined a customer and manager used a fire extinguisher, resulting in most of the fire being put out. Norton Fire Department was then able to extinguish the fire completely.

Lagow says Norton Police Department was also on the scene and is investigating the fire.