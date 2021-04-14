Federal funds to expand access to child care & education in Va., local groups announce plans for Southwest Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia will be using more than $203 million to expand access to child care and education and increase support for child care providers.

According to a release from the office of Governor Ralph Northam, the funds will expand the eligibility criteria for the Child Care Subsidy Program.

State officials hope the increased access to resources will help Virginia’s youngest students catch up on time lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Early educators have been diligent and dedicated to keeping children safe and meeting the needs of our youngest Virginians since the early days of this public health crisis,” said Governor Northam in the release. “As we emerge from the pandemic, the strength of our recovery will depend upon our ability to help families return to the workforce and provide quality, affordable options for early childhood care and education. These additional investments will help address the challenges child care providers are facing and ensure we can continue to deliver critical resources to those most in need now and into the future.”

The release states despite the fact that most child care centers have reopened in Virginia, the pandemic has left many programs with staffing challenges, revenue difficulties and higher costs of operation.

The federal funding will allow the Commonwealth to give programs stabilizing grants that and offer bonuses and scholarships to programs that have yet to receive assistance.

“I’m grateful to the legislators for their support of our littlest learners during another successful General Assembly session,” said First Lady Northam in the release. “This funding will help our superhero educators continue to support Virginia’s most valuable asset—our children.”

On Wednesday, Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam visited Southwest Virginia and spoke on the plans for the Child Care Subsidy Program at Norton Elementary and Middle School.

While in Norton, First Lady Northam spoke about a partnership between Ballad Health, the United Way of Southwest Virginia and the state.

One of the efforts of the partnership will be to address the education missed due to the pandemic by launching “Kinder Camps.”

The three-week camp will be an opportunity for Pre-K children to get acclimated to the social environment they will be part of in kindergarten. First Lady Northam said Kinder Camp will help provide early learners with the skills they likely were not able to develop due to COVID-19 closures.

The camps can serve as many as 450 young students.

The camps will be offered in Buchanan, Smyth, Wise and Tazewell Counties, as well as in Norton and Bristol’s city school districts.