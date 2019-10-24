FBI joins search for missing Louisa County, Va. teen believed to be with mom’s ex-boyfriend

(WRIC)- The FBI has joined the search for a missing 14-year-old out of Louisa County who is believed to be with her mother’s 34-year-old ex-boyfriend.

It’s been more than 72 hours since Isabel Hicks was last seen at her home in Louisa County early Monday morning. Police think she could be with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, who family members says is her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Hicks is considered an endangered missing juvenile, according to deputies.

Isabel Hicks (far left and far right) pictured with Bruce Lynch (middle)

“It’s crazy,” said Christina Valentin, who works at Belsches Kwik Stop in Bumpass. She says she’s seen Hicks in the store before — buying a drink roughly a month ago. “She came in and got a drink one time and that’s the only time I’ve seen her since.”

Now, ‘missing person’ fliers are scattered around Louisa County in hopes that someone has spotted the teen, who was last seen at around 1 a.m. Monday.

“I looked at the picture a lot. Kept looking at it. It’s very sad.”

Special Agents with the FBI Richmond Division have joined investigators from Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Hicks.

Hicks is described by police as 4-feet-11-inches weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch, described by police as 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard, is believed to be driving a silver or blue Toyota Matrix with Virginia tags, similar to the one pictured below.

Investigators believe Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas “conducive to camping.”

Authorities could not confirm whether or not Hicks left with Lynch voluntarily.

Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous. Deputies remind locals to contact authorities and do not approach if either Lynch or Hicks are spotted.

Anyone with information on Isabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

Call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information that may lead to the location and safe return of Isabel Hicks.

