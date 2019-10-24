FBI joins search for endangered Virginia girl who may be with ‘armed and dangerous’ man

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Federal investigators are now assisting in the search for a missing 14-year-old Virginia girl.

Isabel Shea Hicks was last seen at her home in Bumpass, Virginia early Monday morning, according to the FBI.

Investigators believe she may be with 34-year-old Bruce William Lynch Jr.

Hicks is described as 4′ 11″ tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is 5′ 10″ tall, 190 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard. The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe they may be traveling in a light blue, almost silver-looking 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia plate VEM-9071.

They also believe Hicks and Lynch may be staying in a wooded area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.

