Fatal crash involving tractor-trailers, passenger cars shuts down I-81 near Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities say Interstate 81 near Roanoke will likely remain closed for a significant amount of time following a fatal crash involving tractor-trailers and passenger cars.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 134 are closed and southbound traffic is experiencing delays.

Virginia State Police says at least one person was killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and two passenger cars. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

VDOT says a detour has been set up at mile marker 118.

VSP is encouraging travelers to monitor VDOT’s 511 system online or by mobile app or phone.

