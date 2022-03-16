(WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, Virginia law enforcement officers escorted the body of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie — who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday — from Roanoke to Alleghany County.

The body of Officer Caleb Ogilvie returns to Alleghany County

According to authorities, Virginia State Police were set to lead the procession from the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to the Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

The body of Officer Caleb Ogilvie leaves Roanoke

The Covington Police Department encouraged community members to step out on the sidewalks or stand by the street to pay your respects to Ogilvie, his family, and his fellow officers as they pass by.

Law enforcement officials have also been paying their respects by pausing on the side of the road.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department was among those who stopped as the procession passed by.

(Photo courtesy: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

The Roanoke Police Department also paid their respects as the procession passed by.