Elizabethton man charged in deadly 4-car crash on Interstate 81 in Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police have identified victims and released more information, including charges for a Tennessee man, following Wednesday’s deadly four-car crash on Interstate 81.

State Police say the crash — which happened at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, near mile marker 134 — occurred after a 2014 International tractor trailer in the right lane struck two cars and another tractor trailer which were stopping for slowing traffic.

The driver of the 2014 International truck was Joshua A. Bernard, 38, of Elizabethton, Tenn. He was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. He has been charged with wreckless driving.

Jeffrey A. Noffsinger, 51, of Roanoke, was the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sante Fe. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The driver of a tractor-trailer that Virginia State Police say caused a fatal four-car crash on Interstate 81 Wednesday has been charged with wreckless driving. (Photo: Josh Hall/WFXR News)

Peter C. Ozolins, 64, of Blacksburg, was the driver of a 2009 Lexus RX-350. Like Noffsinger, Ozolins was wearing his seat belt at the time and the wreck and was also transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the other tractor-trailer, Yang Li, 33, of Rancho Cucamanga, Calif., was also wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

