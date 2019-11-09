Eileen Filler-Corn is the first woman to be nominated for Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn of the 41st District just became the first woman to be nominated for speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. She will also be the first Jewish Speaker.

Democratic delegates and delegates-elect met to elect the caucus leadership Saturday morning. In a ‘history-making vote’ they nominated Filler-Corn for House speaker.

It has been my great honor to serve as House Democratic Leader in this momentous year, and I am so grateful for the support of my colleagues. I look forward to working with every single member of the House of Delegates, Democrat and Republican, to move Virginia forward.” Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn

During the meeting, it was announced that Delegate Charniele Herring will be the new Majority Leader in the House of Delegates. Herring is the first woman and the first African American to hold that position.

Virginia made history again today. I just spoke with Eileen Filler-Corn, Charniele Herring, and Rip Sullivan and congratulated them on their historic new roles. Eileen Filler-Corn is the first woman Speaker of the House in Virginia’s history, and Charniele Herring is the House of Delegates’ first woman and first African-American Majority Leader. It is an honor to serve our Commonwealth with them. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

“Not only did Virginia just elect the most diverse House of Delegates in its 400-year history, but House Democrats have made history again by nominating a diverse leadership slate to truly represent Virginia,” House Democratic Caucus Executive Director Trevor Southerland said. “Finally, we will be able to move forward with a House for All Virginians.”

The offical vote for new Speaker will be made on the first day of the 2020 legislative session.