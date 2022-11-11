FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot and killed a dog in the Centreville area Friday morning.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident at 10:55 a.m. while officers were in the 13300 block of Connor Dr.

The tweet said that the accused shooter was in custody and that there was no threat to the community. Police said the dog that was shot was taken to a veterinarian and died.

There was no information provided about the circumstances that led up to the shooting. At the time of the tweet, detectives were on their way to help with the investigation.