DMV stations in Virginia will have extended hours; Gov. Northam to visit Bristol

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WJHL) — Due to a law change on July 1, more than 20 Virginia Department Of Motor Vehicles (DMV) across the Commonwealth will have extended hours the next two weekends.

Instead of closing at noon, the offices will close at 2 p.m. Offices in the region include Abingdon, Danville, Richmond Central among several others.

You can find a list here: At the Virginia DMV Website

The new law lifts the suspension of driving privileges for those who’ve failed to pay their court fines and costs. If their privilege was suspended they must have their privilege reinstated and the associated reinstatement fee waived.

The DMV has sent letters out to Virginia residents impacted by the law that was changed. They were advised of any requirements needed to obtain their drivers licenses.

The residents that have driving privileges suspended or revoked due to other reasons need to meet any court or DMV requirements to regain their driving privilege back.

As part of the new law, Gov. Ralph Northam is hosting a tour across the Commonwealth. Northam will be in Bristol on July 29.

DMV advised that their offices are very busy in the summer. To avoid longer waits it is encouraged to use the website, DMVnow.com, mail and DMV select for routine services.