DMME: Virginia mines awarded for safety, production

RICHMOND, VA – FEBRUARY 09: The Virginia State flag and the American flag fly near the Virginia State Capitol, February 9, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia state politics are in a state of upheaval, with Governor Ralph Northam, State Attorney General Mark Herring, both Democrats, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment involved with past […]

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s mineral mines have been commended for their safety records and reclamation of mined land in 2018.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, the state’s mining industry is receiving recognition after miners recorded over four million hours of work without a single lost time accident.

The department and the Virginia Transportation and Construction Alliance award mines and miners every year for their safety records.

“Safety is DMME’s first priority for the companies operating mines in the Commonwealth,” said DMME’s Mineral Mining Director Phil Skorupa. “When we combine efforts with the mine operators and the VTCA, we instill a strong safety culture at each mining operation. These employees are committed to safety and they deserve recognition for completing a year accident-free.”

2,930 production employees and 3,952 contract employees worked for Virginia mines in 2018. Combined they produced over 64,000,000 tons.

231 Virginia mines operated in 2018 without a lost time accident.

The DMME also awarded43 miners who have worked in the industry for at least 15 years up to 45 years without a lost time accident.

More information can be found about Virginia mines at DMME’s website.