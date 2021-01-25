DGS: Fence to be installed around Lee Monument in Richmond ahead of removal

FILE – This June 27, 2017, file photo, shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. A lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an enormous statue of Gen. Lee can proceed, a judge ruled Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, clearing the way for a trial in the fall. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of General Services announced on Monday that it will be installing a fence around the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond before it is removed.

According to a release from DGS, the fence is being put in placed to “ensure the safety of visitors and workers as part of DGS’s plan to prepare the site for the removal of the Lee statue.”

DGS says the department wants to be prepared to take quick action once a final determination is made on the removal of the statue, pending the resolution of legal challenges.

The fence is not planned to be a permanent addition to the site, according to DGS.

DGS reports abandoned personal items at the site were removed.

Memorials at the site will remain in place until the Lee statue is removed, at which time they will be stored with care until a decision on their future is determined.