Dept. of Agriculture grants more than $10M to Scott County’s public water service

(WJHL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development granted $10,270,000 and loaned $3,783,000 to the Scott County Public Service Authority for public water service.

According to the agency, these funds will provide public water for residents in the Central Scott area and also correct deficiencies in the Nickelsville water system.

Construction will include about 19 miles of water lines; a pump station; a 100,000-gallon water storage tank; water meters; fire hydrants and other devices, according to a release.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) said the funds will help to boost the area’s quality of life.

“Safe and reliable water infrastructure contributes to a community’s health and quality of life,” Griffith said. “USDA Rural Development’s award of more than $14 million for improvements to water distribution in Scott County will provide needed upgrades to the county’s water system and benefit the county’s citizens.”