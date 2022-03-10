RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Governor Glenn Youngkin is dismissing calls from Democrats to declare a state of emergency to protect Virginians from unreasonable hikes in gas prices.

House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn said this would activate the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act.

This would give Attorney General Jason Miyares more tools to protect consumers from “unconscionable” prices at the pump. Miyares’ office confirmed to 8News earlier this week that he couldn’t exercise these powers without an executive order from Youngkin.

In a statement on Thursday, Youngkin’s spokesperson Macaulay Porter said, “Virginians and all Americans are feeling the pain at the pump with the highest gas prices on record. Of course this isn’t price gouging and Virginians see this ploy for what it is–Democrats trying desperately to distract their constituents from their record of reducing American energy independence at every turn.”

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency after hackers engaged in a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last year. The group was suspected to be based in Russia.

Former Attorney General Mark Herring’s office collected thousands of dollars in fines after finding several gas stations generated excess profits.

Filler-Corn said states like North Carolina are already reviewing recent complaints of gas price gouging.

“Governor Youngkin has the power to act and help protect Virginians at the pump, but so far, has failed to do so. Instead, he continues to point fingers and waste precious time,” said Leader Filler-Corn. “Virginians do not need talking points and failed campaign promises—we need leadership and action.”

Those comments come after Democrats and one Republican blocked a legislative push from Governor Youngkin to suspend a recent gas tax increase for 12 months.

The proposal to pause the increase is still included in the House’s budget for the fiscal year 2023 but not in the Senate’s plan. The two sides will have to come to a consensus through closed-door negotiations.

Delegate Michael Webert (R-Fauquier), who sponsored the gas tax suspension bill, acknowledged it wouldn’t provide immediate relief to Virginians because it wouldn’t take effect until July 1, 2022.

“It’s a signal to say we’re working to try to give Virginians a break,” Webert said. “Inflation is literally crushing people and the price of gas is literally crushing people.”

The recent 5 cent-per-gallon hike was approved as part of a transportation omnibus bill sponsored by Filler-Corn in the 2020 session.

Senator George Barker (D-Fairfax), a lead budget negotiator, said Youngkin’s temporary tax cut is still on the table. However, he thinks it would deplete much-needed transportation funding and it wouldn’t have a meaningful impact on gas prices.

“In reality what’s happening now is that the prices are not being driven by taxes, they are being driven by supply,” Barker said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.