Danville, Va. sets deadline in January 2020 for casino proposals

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/WJHL) – Another Virginia city is eyeing the possibility of adding a casino to their region by moving forward with asking companies to submit formal proposals.

Danville, Virginia’s actions come after a recent study on the potential impact of casinos in the state.

CBS-affiliate WDBJ reports the deadline for those proposals is January 13, 2020.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking says this is not an endorsement, but leaders want to collect the proposals now so they can share the information with the public.

Danville’s request comes less than two weeks after project developers for a proposed casino in Bristol named Hard Rock as the operator.

Virginia currently forbids casino gambling, but the issue is expected to be debated in the upcoming legislative session.