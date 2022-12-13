SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California.

Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing three of the girl’s family members on November 25.

Edwards died the same day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase.

But back in Southwest Virginia, an investigation into Edwards began before local authorities knew about how that chase ended.

Washington County, Virginia deputies executed an emergency search of his home before obtaining a search warrant, which is located out of their jurisdiction in Smyth County.

Eric Stanton, an assistant criminal justice professor at Northeast State Community College, said the sheriff’s office was operating within its legal bounds during the November 25th search.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that you can exercise a search without a search warrant in emergent situations,” Stanton said. “So situations where you might have spoilage of evidence, something of that nature, where time is of the essence.”

Stanton said those emergent situation searches can also be justified to check on someone’s welfare.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the search Monday.

A release said deputies went to the home on the 25th to check if other possible victims of Edwards were present and to locate Edwards’ agency-issued firearms.

They said deputies had not learned the police pursuit of Edwards had ended at the time of the search.

Deputies retrieved Edwards’ uniform, bullet-proof vest, duty belt and two of his issued weapons in that search.

“It is involving one of their employees. It is involving a sworn officer of the law and a possibility its involving their equipment,” Stanton said. “At that point, they do have that right to go in and check.”

An officer with Riverside, California Police told News Channel 11 they did not order that November 25th search, but did once a search warrant was secured on the 26th.

Riverside PD said the emergent search was not detrimental to their investigation.

Stanton said that later search warrant after Edwards death was likely obtained to keep evidence admissible in court should a co-conspirator emerge.

“He’s not afforded 4th Amendment rights anymore because he’s passed,” Stanton said. “However, we don’t know if there’s co-conspirators involved, and that’s why they went and got a search warrant.”

It is unclear if the November 25th search was communicated between Washington County and Smyth County law enforcement.

Stanton said, based on his experience, that an out-of-jurisdiction search would have likely involved contact between the two agencies to prevent a law enforcement response.

“You could have neighbors who are seeing this go down that could be concerned, scared and could end up calling 911,” Stanton said. “Next thing you know you have other agencies responding.”

News Channel 11 reached out to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler and Smyth County Commonwealth’s attorney Roy Evans on the matter.

Only Evans’ office got back to us, offering no comment.

Riverside police added they have no updates on their investigation at this time.