Crews in Scott County, Va. fighting fire caused by downed power line

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple crews are working to keep a forest fire from reaching homes on the 6700 block of Copper Creek Road in Scott County, Va.

Scott County Emergency Management Director Jeff Brickey told News Channel 11 that strong winds caused a power line to arc and start the fire.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is working with crews to rake a “fire line” to keep the blaze from spreading. A fire line, according to Brickey, is when a line is raked clear on a forested area to keep a fire from spreading.

Courtesy of Logan D. Norton

Weber City and Duffield Fire Departments are assisting Gate City Fire Department in keeping the flames from the homes on Copper Creek Road.

Brickey said no injuries have been reported and no homes have been damaged by the fire.

Crews remain on standby to prevent the blaze from spreading to the homes.

Brickey added that a residence was damaged on Dominion Drive by a fallen tree. The tree fell due to high winds, according to Brickey.

Crews remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.