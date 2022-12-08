ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This may sound like something out of a movie, but it’s not; a 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued from a doctor’s office in Orange, Virginia.

The cow was in the middle of being taken to be sold to Knights Cattle Company when it jumped off of a trailer. It made its way an eighth of a mile down the road to Orange Family Physicians.

Local self-proclaimed cow catchers Timmy Lamb and his friend Sam Crawford said they received a call about finding the missing cow just ten minutes after returning home from work. They headed to the physician’s office on horseback with a dog to help retrieve the big animal.

However, when Lamb and Crawford arrived, the cow was scared and ran around the building, ultimately smashing through the glass doors of the office.

“When it shattered the glass it just kept on running through the building,” Lamb said.

According to Crawford, the staff looked ghostly when the cow came through the building.

Luckily, the men were able to go inside and bring the cow outside without harm. Lamb roped the cow’s neck and brought it outside where he tied it down to a light pole.

This was definitely a first for Lamb, who said he has roped a lot of cows — but never had to rope one out of a building.