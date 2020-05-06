Technical issue delaying latest COVID-19 data, VDH says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 6, 2020:
The Virginia Department of Health is experiencing a technical issue that is delaying the release of COVID-19 data Wednesday morning.
“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting. VDH is working to resolve the error, and will update information as soon as possible.”
