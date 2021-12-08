Congressman Griffith joins efforts in permanently categorizing fentanyl as Schedule I drug

(WJHL) — On Wednesday, Congressman Morgan Griffith (R- Va.) teamed with Congressman Bob Latta (R- Oh.) to categorize fentanyl as a Schedule I drug permanantly.

According to a release, the Halt Lethal Trafficking (HALT) Fentanyl Act would permanently place fentanyl-related substances into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

Fentanyl is currently classified as a Schedule I drug, but only through Feb. 18 as part of a temporary scheduling order.

HALT would also work to grant researchers with the necessary tools in conducting further research on the substance.

“Fentanyl and its analogues are fuels that stoke the fire of the opioid crisis devastating families across the country,” Griffith said. “This bill introduced by Congressman Latta and me would recognize the danger of fentanyl-related substances by permanently scheduling them while also allowing researchers to study their effects.

“As drug overdoses continue to claim tens of thousands of lives each year in our country, our bill offers a way to make progress amid the tragedy of addiction.”