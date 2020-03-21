Chilhowie emergency crews respond to Friday night tractor-trailer accident

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Chilhowie, Virginia Fire and EMS Department Friday responded to a tractor-trailer accident that spilled stone tile across Interstate 81 near mile marker 36.

Officials report that crews arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. Friday where the tractor-trailer had skidded into the median, leaving its load scattered on the northbound lanes. Officials indicated that several cars were pulled over in the emergency lane with flat tires.

According to the department’s Facebook post, no injuries were reported and the scene was cleared just before midnight after crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation cleared the debris and members washed the lanes.

See the Facebook post here.