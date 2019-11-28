Capsized kayaker at Laurel Bed Lake in Russell Co., Va., still missing, officials say

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – What was meant to be a fun mid-week activity turned catastrophic when a kayaker capsized on Bed Lake in Russell County, Virginia, and went missing.

Around noon on Wednesday, a pair of kayakers were enjoying a journey on Bed Lake when one of them capsized.

“We have not found him yet,” Russell County Emergency Management Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11. “We really don’t know at this time what really happened… we did have high winds, that could have been a factor.”

Several emergency crews responded to the scene including Washington County, Va. EMS, Russell County Va. Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fishery.

Powers said that Russell County Chief Deputy Bill Watson has been on the scene since the call came in and is “very dedicated,” to finding the missing kayaker and reuniting him with his family for Thanksgiving.

Powers also noted that Bed Lake is relatively small compared to other bodies of water in the region. He also said that at its deepest point, Bed Lake is only 40 feet deep.

Crews will reportedly continue their search for the missing kayaker throughout Thanksgiving if need be.