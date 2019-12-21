Camille Schrier says it still hasn’t sunk in that she’s Miss America

(WJHL) — Camille Schrier says it still hasn’t sunk in that she is the new Miss America.

“I was Miss Virginia 2019 and now I’m Miss America 2020,” she told News Channel 11. “I’m super excited and so grateful for the support from Virginia and beyond.”

Schrier, who has undergraduate degrees in biochemistry and systems biology from Virginia, gained national attention when she gave a chemistry demonstration during the talent portion of the pageant.

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, performs a science experiment prior to winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

“I cannot believe I’m the first Miss America to ever do a science demonstration as their talent,” she said. “It’s a great year. I’m so excited.”

Schrier plans to get a doctor of pharmacy degree at VCU in Richmond. She will spend the next year traveling the country advocating for drug safety.

PREVIOUS » VCU biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America