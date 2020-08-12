Buildings damaged, glass shattered after protests in Richmond turn violent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Demonstrations in Richmond turned violent Tuesday night, resulting in damage to several city buildings.
8News’ Ben Dennis reports that the James Center, Sun Trust and Wells Fargo buildings all sustained window damage after demonstrators roamed city streets.
Emergency response crews also responded to John Marshall Courts building for several broken windows.
Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving told 8News that law enforcement arrested some rioters. She did not say, however, how many people authorities took into custody at this time.
