Buckroe Fishing Pier in Virginia collapses following loose barge strike

Virginia

by: Julius Ayo

Posted:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Buckroe Fishing Pier in Virginia collapsed Sunday morning after a loose barge struck the pier, officials say.

Hampton Fire officials along with Hampton Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Virginia Marine Resources Commission responded to the scene Sunday morning.

According to Hampton dispatch, calls for a “loose barge” came around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, however, they did not receive calls about it running into the pier until 9 a.m.

Photo Courtesy – Hampton Police (taken before the pier collapsed)

Officials are advising residents to avoid the area until further notice.

(Video Courtesy – Tanya Parrott)

