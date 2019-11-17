Buckroe Fishing Pier in Virginia collapses following loose barge strike

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Buckroe Fishing Pier in Virginia collapsed Sunday morning after a loose barge struck the pier, officials say.

Hampton Fire officials along with Hampton Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Virginia Marine Resources Commission responded to the scene Sunday morning.

Buckroe Fishing Pier has collapsed from damage sustained from the drifting vessel. The beach and pier remain closed while VMRC, US Coast Guard, Hampton Fire and HPD work to secure the barge. pic.twitter.com/doj3rKXOpu — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) November 17, 2019

According to Hampton dispatch, calls for a “loose barge” came around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, however, they did not receive calls about it running into the pier until 9 a.m.

Photo Courtesy – Hampton Police (taken before the pier collapsed)

Officials are advising residents to avoid the area until further notice.

(Video Courtesy – Tanya Parrott)

