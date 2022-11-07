DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend.

Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry told News Channel 11 that a 15-member crew responded to the fire at 4 p.m. Friday and continue to attempt to contain it. More firefighters from other districts responded to the fires, bringing the workforce to a 30-member team.

A helicopter began to douse the fire from above, allowing crews to build fire lines all the way around the flames that at one point threatened dozens of structures. Crews were able to prevent damage to any homes.

As of Monday morning, crews are in what Proctor calls the “mop-up phase,” which entails going back to the lines and looking for hotspots and other concerning areas.

This fire was one of a few wildfires that have erupted in Southwest Virginia. Proctor said that just last week, there was a 400-acre fire in Lee County and another 200-acre fire in that area over the weekend.

Forestry officials urge community members not to burn anything outside— especially with dry weather and windy conditions.

“Burning outdoors is extremely dangerous,” Proctor said. “It is one of the dryest falls that I have seen. I just don’t remember it being this dry. Water levels are below — rivers, creeks, I looked at a creek that we have historically used as a line that had no water in it.

“Burning anything outside is not advisable. If you do, you need to have a water source nearby and stay with it. Don’t do it on a windy day.”

According to Proctor, the Virginia Department of Forestry has seen one of its busiest years. In the spring 2022 season alone, there were 192 fires. That number beats the state’s 10-year average of 185 fires annually.