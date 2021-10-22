Bristol, Wise and Radford schools awarded nearly $1 million in telemedicine, remote learning grant

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded nearly $1,000,000 to several Southwest Virginia school systems to improve student connectivity, according to a release from the USDA.

The round of grants featured applications from across the country focused on distance learning and telemedicine.

The grant, sponsored by Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and Representative Morgan Griffith (R-09), will serve to buy video conferencing equipment that the application says will roll out remote class and health services to 21 different schools.

While the Bristol, VA Public School system was the main applicant, the $993,840 will be split with Radford City Schools and Wise County Schools.

The grant is projected to give new access to 9,600 students and 700 teachers. For the full list of grant recipients, click here.