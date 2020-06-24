Bristol, Virginia City Council moves forward with FY21 budget

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council voted to move forward with the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, which saw an overall $2.1 million decrease from last year’s budget due to the pandemic.

This equates to a 5% overall budget decrease. Each department slashed its fund allocations by 15%, according to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads.

General funds — $51,845,468

Community Development Block Grant fund — $368,785

Solid waste disposal enterprise fund — $5,812,168

Capital projects fund — $9,659,216

Commonwealth Attorney Federal Revenue Sharing fund — $125,600

Transit Enterprise fund — $477,056

Asset Forfeiture fund — $101,310

School operating fund — $29,589,805

School textbook fund — $812,977

School food service fund — $2,142,882

School local capital projects fund — $712,044

Eads told News Channel that the decrease did result in “position eliminations.”

“Every department had to go back and look at their budget,” Eads said. “The things that were hit the most in our budget — there were people that…we did have positions that were eliminated.

“The other thing that was hit the most were travel expenses, education expenses, and other line items that are needed to operate, but we’re going to operate at a reduced amount for a period of time.”

The single vote against the budget adoption was Councilman Kevin Mumpower.

Also passed at the Monday evening meeting was a resolution to prorate Bristol Baseball’s rent payment toward the Boyce Cox Field due to the cancellation of games.

The Pirates will avoid the $8,000 annual fee if no games are played the entire year; however, if the team ends up taking on the field at any time in 2020, payments will be determined by the amount of times the field is used.

CLICK HERE for the complete agenda package for the June 23 meeting.