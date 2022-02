(STACKER) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Virginia using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Virginia breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#11. Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery (Goochland)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #84. Supreme Leader (Stout – American Imperial)

#10. Brothers Craft Brewing (Harrisonburg)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #39. Resolute (Stout – Russian Imperial)

#9. Blue Mountain Brewery (Afton)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #19. Dark Hollow Reserve: Concealed Darkness (Stout – American Imperial)

#8. The Virginia Beer Company (Williamsburg)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #11. Double Tapped (IPA – New England)

#7. Ocelot Brewing Company (Dulles)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #7. Talking Backwards (IPA – Imperial)

— #53. Home (IPA – New England)

#6. Alewerks Brewing Company (Williamsburg)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #47. Imperial Pumpkin – Bourbon Barrel (Pumpkin Beer)

— #50. Café Royale (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #73. Bourbon Barrel Porter (BBP) (Porter – Imperial)

#5. The Answer Brewpub (Richmond)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 5

– Highest ranked beers:

— #32. 3 Scoops: Passionfruit, Lemonade, Mango (Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour)

— #35. Blanton’s German Chocolate Cake (Stout – American Imperial)

— #80. Hawaiian GBS (Stout – American Imperial)

#4. Triple Crossing Brewing (Richmond)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #45. Interstellar Burst (IPA – New England)

— #62. Nectar & Knife (IPA – New England)

— #63. Dawn Chorus (IPA – New England)

#3. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Richmond)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #2. Foolery (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #3. Trickery (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #4. Kentucky Christmas Morning (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#2. The Veil Brewing Co. (Richmond and Norfolk)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 34

– Highest ranked beers:

— #5. Never Never Again Again (Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour)

— #9. whiteferrari (IPA – New England)

— #14. IdonteverEVERwanttoBU (IPA – New England)

#1. Aslin Beer Company (Alexandria and Herndon)

– Top 100 beers in Virginia: 38

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Double Orange Starfish (IPA – New England)

— #6. Juan de Bolas (Stout – American Imperial)

— #8. Bale (Stout – American Imperial)